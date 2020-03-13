August 26, 1936 - March 10, 2020 Kay Bolick Polhill, 83, of Hickory, formerly of Lincolnton, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate Kay's life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at First United Methodist Church in Lincolnton with the Revs. Tony Matthews, Mike Devine and Phillip Cole officiating. The family will greet friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Kay was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Horace Pinkney Bolick and Mildred Josephine Allred Bolick. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Augustus Polhill Jr.; and brother, Horace P. Bolick Jr. Kay was the City Clerk for the City of Lincolnton until her retirement. She was a 1954 graduate of Hickory High School. She received an Associate's Degree from Lenoir-Rhyne College. She also attended the Institute of Government earning a certification at UNC Chapel Hill. Kay volunteered her services in many areas of the community. She was most passionate about serving on the Pioneer Girl Scout Council for 40 years, along with being the Lincoln County United Way secretary for 20 years. She served as an American Heart Association board member was a member of Rotary Club and worked with Habitat for Humanity. In 1996, she was a recipient of the Governor's Award for Volunteer Service. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lincolnton where she served in numerous areas including serving on the Board of Trustees as well as receiving the Cross and Flame and The Torch Awards. She is survived by her special friend and companion, Robert Johnson, of Hickory; daughter, Robin Munnikhuysen and John Swartz of Annapolis, Md., and her children, Wyatt Munnikhuysen (Michelle), Bekah Munnikhuysen; daughter, Carol Polhill of South Mountains and her children, Caroline Ford (Alex), Patrick Madigan (Sarah), Kaity Conrad (Scott); daughter, Jenni P. Wally and husband, Tim, of Mooresville and her children, Devan Bumgarner, Emily Bumgarner and Kali Snider; and five great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092; Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, Hickory Service Center, 208 Union Square NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Warlick Funeral Home
