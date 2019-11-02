Eleanor Pitman CONOVER Eleanor Frances Abernathy Pitman, 89, of Conover passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. A service to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held Monday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The Pitman family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.