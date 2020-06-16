Pinkerton, Luther Eugene

April 22, 1937 - June 14, 2020 Luther Eugene "Gene" Pinkerton, 83, of Hickory, passed away quietly Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence. Gene was born April 22, 1937, in Buncombe County, to the late Grady M. Pinkerton and Orphia L. Swainey Pinkerton. A class of 1955 graduate of Biltmore High School, he was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Gene was co-founder and owner of Mecklenburg Roofing in Charlotte and founder and owner of Wicker Imports of Southport. He was also a trustee and member of The Chapel Church of Hickory. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Pinkerton, Fred Pinkerton, Tom Pinkerton, and Bob Pinkerton. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Patricia G. Pinkerton of the home; sons, Charles "Skip" Pinkerton and wife, Nancy, of Kings Mountain, and Kenneth B. Pinkerton and wife, Linda, of Stanfield; daughter, Debbie P. Brown and husband, Chip, of Charlotte; stepsons, Lenny Shoemake and wife, Pam, of Rutherford College, and Gary Shoemake and wife, Terry, of Southport; stepdaughters, Sandra Reid of Rutherford College and Cindy Meadows and husband, Art, of Conover; sisters, Louise Stroup of Greenville, S.C., and Mary "Kitty" Bryson of Fletcher; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, at The Chapel Church of Hickory, with the Rev. Dr. Dale Watts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Chapel Church of Hickory, 410 26th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
