February 14, 1952 - April 14, 2020 Wayne Calvin Pierce, 68, of Iredell County, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Community Hospice of McGraw in Jacksonville, Fla. He was born Feb. 14, 1952, the son of the late Harvel and Zula Shook Pierce. Having served in the United States Army during Vietnam, he went on to work in food service with McDonald's and Hardee's, before opening his own restaurant in Virginia, the Hanover Café. Wayne loved working outside, landscaping was his favorite. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Pierce; two brothers, James and Johnny Pierce; and two sisters, Jasperine Bradshaw and Barbara Martin. He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Day and husband, Dewey, of Atlantic Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren, Jerrica Crouch and husband, Sam, of Morganton, Brandi Canipe and husband, Bobby, of Newton, and Toni Day of Atlantic Beach, Fla.; sister, Phyllis Fox and husband, Richard, of Newton; several nieces and nephews; and three former wives, Debbie Jacobs of Conover, Sandy Oliver and Maria Pierce, both of Richmond, Va. A private family graveside service will be held with the Rev. Allen McCoy officiating. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
