April 30, 1982 - March 31, 2020 Brian Charles "Jordan" Pickar, 37, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home. Brian was born April 30, 1982, in Holmes County, Ohio, to Leo Henry Pickar III and Teresa Custer Jarnac. He is survived by his wife, Shenella Gomes of the home; two daughters, Jordan and Sahana Pickar; son, Belik Pickar; parents, Leo Henry Pickar III of Ohio and and Teresa Custer Jarnac of South Carolina; two brothers, Curtis Pickar and Leo Pickar, IV, both of Ohio; and stepson, Jaden Charles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring of Newton. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com

