COLUMBUS, N.C. Paul Lewis "Lew" Phillips, 88, a Hickory native, died peacefully in his home at Tryon Estates in Columbus, N.C., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Blaine and Annie (Lingle) Phillips; his wife of 53 years, Frances (Foster) Phillips; brother, Harold Phillips of Hickory; and sister Violet Burcham of Clearwater, Fla. He is survived by son, Alan (and Bev) Phillips; daughters, Stephanie (and Gary) Lowder of Hendersonville, Jan (and Randy) Joines of Newton, Terri Phillips (and Mike Turner) of Raleigh; sisters, Rena Patterson of Dunedin, Fla., Sherry Jones of Asheville; and by his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cherished friends. Lew authored three books and created/exhibited 250+ one-of-a-kind craft works. He was a born engineer, thinker, singer, guitarist, fisherman, dancer, maker of wines, card shark, poet, gardener and phillumenist. Prior to his retirement, Lew led research and development of upholstered seating for area furniture manufacturers, including Trend-Line and Cochrane. A lifelong diarist, Lew wanted you to know he was "thankful that my life has been touched by so many wonderful people. Everyone helped me to 'make it through.' I hope that I was able to help some others and never hurt anyone." Lew was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church and earlier Penelope Baptist Church. He is laid to rest in Catawba Memorial Cemetery alongside his wife and forbears. May the circle be unbroken.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.