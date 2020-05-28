Phillips, David Murray

David Murray Phillips, 64, devoted family man and friend, died peacefully in his sleep, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. David lived graciously and courageously through a long battle with cancer. He died while holding the hands of his beloved companion and caretaker, Holly Reinhardt of Hickory. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Katherine Peele Phillips; and his twin brother, Donald Phillips. Survivors include his twin brothers, James Phillips (wife, Susan) of Verona, John Phillips of Verona; nieces, Angie Re´( husband, Jason) of West Valley, Utah, Kristen Tully (husband, J.P.) of Verona, Brooke Mock (husband, Shawn) of Verona, Shannon Ferrell (husband, Joshua) of Wendell; and 18 great-nieces and -nephews. David had many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that were dear to him. He was fervently involved in his local community as a member of the Elks Lodge and St. Aloysius Catholic Church, where he was also a Knights of Columbus Member. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Father Larry LoMonaco will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow in the St. Aloysius Catholic Church columbarium. Pallbearers for the service will be Keith Bowman, Jerry Bowman, Jeff Hefner, and Eddie Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be many Elk Brothers, Knights of Columbus Brothers, and all surviving cousins of the Phillips and Peele families. A special thank you, for all the prayers and support for the past nine years, to the Highland Division of the L.R. Football Team. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
