February 23, 2020 R. Wayne Philbeck, 83, of Cary, left this earth Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, to be united with his Lord Jesus Christ. He left the following words for us: "For I died when Christ died, and my real life hidden with Christ in God. And when Christ, who is my real life, is revealed to the whole world, I will share in all His glory." (Colossians 3:3-4) "And now, all glory to God, who was able to keep me from stumbling, and who now brings me into His glorious presence, innocent of sin and with great joy. All glory to Him, who alone is God my Savior, through Jesus Christ my Lord. Yes, glory, majesty, power, and authority belong to Him, in the beginning, now, and forevermore. Amen." (Jude 1:24-25) Mr. Philbeck was born in Shelby and his childhood home was in Hickory. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary Hambright Philbeck and Amzi Clyde Philbeck, both of Hickory. He is survived by his sister, Joan Philbeck Drum; and brother, Ronald (Lin) Philbeck, both of Hickory. He leaves his devoted wife, Patricia Barrett Philbeck; four children, Mark (Kim) Philbeck, Keith Philbeck, Jennifer Philbeck, Timothy (Autumn) Philbeck; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all from North Carolina and Virginia. Mr. Philbeck was a Korean War veteran, attaining the rank of First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He graduated with honors from N.C. State University and retired from IBM, where he had received an Outstanding Contribution Award for his computer design work. During his retirement years, Mr. Philbeck became known as the "Computer Coach" because he enjoyed helping young people with their personal computers. A military service will be held at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury, Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
PJ ENTERPRIZES, LLC *Tree Trimming *Tree & Stump Removal *Lot Clearing *Firewood *Mulch Avail. *Landscaping *Tree Planting *Crane Truck Avail. Fully Insured - Free Estimates - Reasonable. 704-799-0755; 704-902-0032 All major Credit Cards accepted.
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE Quality Service For 50 Years Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading