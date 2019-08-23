HICKORY John Allen Peticos, 86, of Hickory, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born July 25, 1933, he was the son of Benjamin Peticos and Flora Peticos. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathy Moore Peticos of the home; a son, Shawn Peticos and wife, Audrey, of Ellenboro; a daughter, Angela Kukay and husband, Andy, of Marblehead, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Rachel and husband, Adam Leightey, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Shawn-Michael Peticos and wife, Lydia, of Forest City, Sammy Peticos of Ellenboro; and two great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Leightey and Andrew Leightey. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Peticos family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

Tags

Load entries