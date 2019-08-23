HICKORY John Allen Peticos, 86, of Hickory, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born July 25, 1933, he was the son of Benjamin Peticos and Flora Peticos. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathy Moore Peticos of the home; a son, Shawn Peticos and wife, Audrey, of Ellenboro; a daughter, Angela Kukay and husband, Andy, of Marblehead, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Rachel and husband, Adam Leightey, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Shawn-Michael Peticos and wife, Lydia, of Forest City, Sammy Peticos of Ellenboro; and two great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Leightey and Andrew Leightey. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Peticos family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.