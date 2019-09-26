Randal Dallis Perkins NEWTON Randal Dallis Perkins, 70, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the funeral home. The Perkins Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.