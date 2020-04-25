August 5, 1940 - April 22, 2020 Peggy Williams Perkins, 79, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born Aug. 5, 1940, the daughter of the late James Earl Williams and Cora Hartley Williams. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Dan Perkins; and brothers, Dewey, Bill, Dale, Ken and Junior Williams. Peggy was a member of First Baptist Church in Claremont. She loved cooking, sewing and spending time at the beach. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a long-time nursing assistant to Dr. Anita Montes. Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Donna Price (Dr. Billy), Becky Yoder (David), grandchildren, Meredith Campbell (Alec), Tripp Price (Paige), and Zachary Yoder; great-grandchild, Ford Price; brother, Ted Williams (Sarah); sisters, Mary Ann Kirby, Jan Teague (Jerry), and Jean Richards (the Rev. Dennis); stepchildren, Danna Perkins, Bill Perkins (Donna); three stepgrandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren and her beloved cat, Grayson. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 25, from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover. A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers for their compassion and love to Peggy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County, 507 Boundary St., Newton, NC 28658. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Service www.drumfh-conover.com
