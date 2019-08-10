HICKORY Faye Kiser Perkins, 99, of Hickory, passed away, Friday Aug. 9, 2019 at Trinity Village in Hickory. Mrs. Perkins was born May 30, 1920, in Gaston County, to the late Isaac Kiser and Lilly Dellinger Kiser. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil J. Perkins; and was the last of seven siblings. She grew up in Vale, was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, bridge, cooking, and teaching Sunday school, but mostly, she cherished her family and friends dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Russ Perkins and wife, Katie, of Hickory; daughter, Jane Perkins and husband, John Rubin, of Chapel Hill; grandchildren, Betsy Oxenfeld and husband, John, of Charlotte, J. Davis Perkins and fiancée, Callie Gettys of Greenville, S.C., Ellie Rubin and fiancé, Eddie Guidice, of Raleigh, and Cea Rubin and partner, Luke White, of Asheville. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Northminster Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Merri Alexander officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Hickory, N.C. 28658; or c/o the Dupille Fund at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3730 N. Center St., Hickory, N.C. 28601. Online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mrs. Perkins.

