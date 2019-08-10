HICKORY Faye Kiser Perkins, 99, of Hickory, passed away, Friday Aug. 9, 2019 at Trinity Village in Hickory. Mrs. Perkins was born May 30, 1920, in Gaston County, to the late Isaac Kiser and Lilly Dellinger Kiser. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil J. Perkins; and was the last of seven siblings. She grew up in Vale, was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, bridge, cooking, and teaching Sunday school, but mostly, she cherished her family and friends dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Russ Perkins and wife, Katie, of Hickory; daughter, Jane Perkins and husband, John Rubin, of Chapel Hill; grandchildren, Betsy Oxenfeld and husband, John, of Charlotte, J. Davis Perkins and fiancée, Callie Gettys of Greenville, S.C., Ellie Rubin and fiancé, Eddie Guidice, of Raleigh, and Cea Rubin and partner, Luke White, of Asheville. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Northminster Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Merri Alexander officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Hickory, N.C. 28658; or c/o the Dupille Fund at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3730 N. Center St., Hickory, N.C. 28601. Online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mrs. Perkins.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
JOHN'S LAWN CARE & MAINTENANCE No Contracts....just quality lawn care for a reasonable price! Call 828-781-6595 today!
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.