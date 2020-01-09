Betty Elaine Thomas Perkins HICKORY Betty Elaine Thomas Perkins, 91, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.