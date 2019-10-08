HUDSON Angel Ortiz Perez of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at Bass-Smith Granite, Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Angel Ortiz Perez.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
MASTER PAINTING Interior, Exterior Residential, Commercial Industrial Sheet rock, wood replacement Power Washing, Decks, Sr Discount Over 30 yrs exp. Schedule FREE estimate Call 631-767-8514
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!