HUDSON Angel Ortiz Perez of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at Bass-Smith Granite, Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Angel Ortiz Perez.