FRANKLIN, TN. Cere Helton Pendarvis, 82, returned to her heavenly home Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She passed surrounded by family in Franklin, Tenn. Her devotion to God and family supported her as she found her ultimate peace. Cere was born to Gordon and Pearl Weaver in Hickory, Nov. 16, 1936. She was immersed in a Christian family that would be her lifelong comfort. Her father, Gordon was a talented electrician and her mother, Pearl a devoted educator. Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. View was her home church. Cere was a talented musician who shared her talents with numerous churches. Her passions in life were gardening, playing cards, dancing, baking, raising and rescuing dogs, ceramics, and supporting her sons and grandchildren in their sporting endeavors. She is survived by her sons, J. Joe and his wife, Krista Helton, of Franklin, Tenn., and J. Kelly Helton of Woodstock, Ga.; her grandchildren, Samantha Helton Wheeler and husband, Michael Wheeler, of Birmingham, Ala., J.J. Helton of Nashville, Tenn., Jake and Matthew Helton of Woodstock, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Emma Blair and Wyatt Wheeler of Birmingham, Ala. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Helton; brother, John Weaver; sister, Joyce Brown; and daughter, Camilla Helton. Family and friends will celebrate her life at her church, Heritage Fellowship, 3615 Reinhardt College Parkway in Canton, Ga., Sunday Nov. 17. Family visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with services at 2 p.m. The church will host a reception afterwards. The Rev. Dr. Robert N. Nash and Pastor Justin Bishop will officiate. The family gratefully accepts your prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Heritage Fellowship Church, 3615 Reinhardt College Pkwy., Canton, Ga. 30114.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
