HICKORY Mary Alice Bolick Peeler, 89, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Trinity Village. Born July 19, 1930, in Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late James Bolick and Elexie Martin Bolick. After many years of service, Mary Alice retired from the S&H Green Stamps Company. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her former husband, James C. Winkler; son, Gerald A. Winkler; and grandson, Sean Winkler. Survivors include her son, David A. Winkler and wife, Angie, of Hickory; sister, Ellen Bolick Alexander; granddaughters, Mandy Sherrill (Lance), Crissee Mackie (Keith); great-granddaughter, Devon Sherrill; loving niece, Sandy Patterson (Michael) of Gastonia; nephew, Dana Nelson (Marie); and special cousin, Richard "Dick" Bolick of Conover. A graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.