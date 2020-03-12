Daniel G. Peeler, 53, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 5, 1966, in Orlando, Fla., to Tom and Elva Peeler. He owned his own carpentry business and loved music. He learned music from his father and brothers. Dan had a gift for humor, and loved his friends and God. He was known for his quick wit, infectious laugh and a great spirit. Dan would help anyone. He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Peeler Sr., and Tom Jr. He is survived by mother, Elva Peeler; sisters, Brenda Farthing, Donna Downey, and Bonnie Soltis; brother, James Peeler; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Clay Barnette Funeral Home, 1401 W Dixon Blvd. in Shelby. Donations will be accepted at 1644 Hedrick St., Newton, NC 28658, c/o Elva Peeler.
Service information
Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 W. Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
1401 W. Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859
MICHAEL BROWN