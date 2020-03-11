Peeler, Daniel G.

August 5, 1966 - March 8, 2020 Daniel G. Peeler, 53, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 5, 1966, in Orlando, Fla., to Tom and Elva Peeler.
He owned his own carpentry business and loved music. He learned music from his father and brothers. Dan had a gift for humor, and loved his friends and God. He was known for his quick wit, infectious laugh and a great spirit. Dan would help anyone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Peeler Sr., and Tom Jr.
He is survived by mother, Elva Peeler; sisters, Brenda Farthing, Donna Downey, and Bonnie Soltis; brother, James Peeler; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Clay Barnette Funeral Home, 1401 W Dixon Blvd. in Shelby.
Donations will be accepted at 1644 Hedrick St., Newton, NC 28658, c/o Elva Peeler.