January 29, 1948 - May 10, 2020 Thomas "Tom" Russell Pease, 72, of Conover, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 10, 2020. Tom was born Jan. 29, 1948, in Asheville, the son of the late Theodore Kenneth Pease and Jessie Mae DeBerry Pease. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Jay Flippin and Jackie Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack Smith and Mary Juanita Keller; and nephew, Christopher Smith. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Debra Smith Pease. They were married in Boone, June 5, 1975. Tom is lovingly remembered by his son, Brian Pease and wife, Crystal, of Conover; granddaughter, Shawnee Pease of Taylorsville; great-granddaughter, Bristal Lynn Connolly of Taylorsville; and sister, Nancy Flippin of Dunn. Tom graduated from Appalachian/Watauga High School and attended Appalachian State. He earned a degree in Furniture Graphic Design, and worked 20 years in retail management and 10-plus years for Airborne/DHL as a driver. He enjoyed working with wood and putting puzzles together. Tom never met a stranger and he loved talking to people. There will be a memorial service for friends and family to celebrate Tom's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to your local animal shelter or to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
