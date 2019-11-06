HICKORY Debra Lynn Smith Pearson, 57, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Feb. 27, 1962, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Lewis "Luke" Smith and Irene Miller Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Allen Pearson. Debra attended Bethel United Methodist Church in Longview. She worked during her career with Bassett Furniture and Viewmont Elementary School. Her main sense of joy was spending time with and caring for her family. She is survived by her two sons, Matthew Allen Pearson and Blain Mitchell Pearson, both of Hickory; two half sisters, Margaret Allison and Jerry (Linda) Bevins; and numerous cousins. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Jane Lovelace officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Bethel United Methodist Church, 80 28th St., NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Debra Lynn Smith Pearson. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
