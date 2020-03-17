June 6, 1969 - March 11, 2020 Mrs. Janet Carol Thompson Payne, 50, of Connelly Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Janet was born June 6, 1969, in Caldwell County , to John Thomas Thompson, and the late Barbara T.S. Elmore. Janet was a woman of great faith and virtue who served Christ with joy. She loved and cared for everyone she came in contact with, no matter where she was. She was a faithful, loving wife; a wonderful mother, who cherished her children; and a beloved grandmother, who delighted in her grandchildren. Janet was also a caring daughter, sister, aunt, and great aunt. Janet was a member of Welcome Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where she served with her husband and children. She taught Women's Sunday school and Children's Bible Study for 21 years. She drove a church bus, planned and directed Christmas programs, Bible schools, ladies retreats, youth camps, and mission trips in different churches. She also helped serve Spanish Baptist missions. Janet founded Open Door Christian Academy where she homeschooled her children as well as other families for 25 years. She was a graduate and director of Faith Bible Institution based from Rowland Road Baptist Church in Monroe, La. Janet considered her salvation, her greatest experience; sharing the Gospel, her greatest privilege; her husband, the love of her life; her family, her greatest work; her children, her greatest accomplishment; and her grandchildren, her greatest delight. Her life verse, Jeremiah 33:3 "Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not. Janet loved all with the love of God." In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one sister, Melinda Thompson, and one brother, Steve Thompson. Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, David Payne of the home; her six children, Jonathon David Payne and wife, Malea, of Connelly Springs, Jordan Scott Payne and Sabrina Lynn Hollifield of Conover, Jared Seth Payne and wife, Elisha, of Connelly Springs, Joseph Caleb Payne and wife, April, of Hudson, Janna Grace Payne of the home and Faith Caroline Payne of the home; and three grandchildren, Sawyer Thomas Payne, Josie Hart Payne, and Hudson Lee Payne. Also surviving are her father, John Thompson and wife, Frankie; a sister, Penny Thompson; one brother, Eric Thompson; and stepbrothers, Larry, Gary, Brian and Brent Gragg. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, at 3 p.m., at Abee's Chapel Baptist Church with Evangelist Buddy Sizemore, and Preachers David, Jonathan, and Jared Payne officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir. The family will receive friends Friday, March 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Open Door Christian Academy at 8129 George Hildebran School Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or a phone call to the family will be appreciated. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
