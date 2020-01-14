Garry W. Patterson Sr. BELTON, TEXAS/ HICKORY Garry W. Patterson Sr., 62, of Belton, Texas, formerly of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A memorial service to honor Garry will be held at Greenhill United Methodist Church in the Warrior community in Lenoir Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m.

