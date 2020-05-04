April 30, 2020 Mrs. Dorothy Magline Patterson, 91, passed Thursday, April 30, 2020. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Patterson family, 828-323-1980.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
