August 24, 1935 - May 7, 2020 Mrs. Margaret Lewis Passmore, 84, of Valdese, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels Health Care after a period of declining health. Mrs. Passmore was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Bonnie Lindsey Lewis. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church of Valdese, and retired as a dietician from Brian Canter and First Baptist Church of Hickory. Margaret was a graduate of Morganton High School and attended Elon College School of Nursing. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Passmore. Surviving are her daughters, DixieKaye Simpson of Hickory, June Carol Moore of Houston, Texas; sons, Kenneth Lewis Simpson of Tennessee, Samuel Lenoir Simpson of Hickory; sister, Dixie Crew of Raleigh. Also surviving are the pride of her life, her grandchildren, Lynn Dodd and husband, Shannon, Dahn Gibby and husband, Bill, Gene McClure Jr. and wife, Brittany, Susan Revis and husband, Barry, and Terry Moore Sr.; great-grandchildren, A1C Devin Poteet, Robbie Gibby, Jincy Gibby, Maggie Gibby, Titus Dodd, and Terry Moore Jr.; brothers-in-law, Harold "Puse" Passmore, Bill Passmore; and sister-in-law, Benda Shuping. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, in Forest Hill Cemetery in Morganton with the Rev. Dr. Jay Robison officiating. Memorials may be made to Abernethy Laurels Patient Care, 102 Leonard Ave., Newton, NC 28658. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
