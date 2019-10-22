MAIDEN Willa Dean Lester Parzy, 83, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., at Drum Funeral Home in Conover. The family will receive friends from 6 to 6:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Parzy family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
DARK AGED MULCH 100% Organic Aprox. 12 yards on full dump truck - $150 Delivered. Quantity Discounts Available Best Price ANYWHERE! CALL 828-308-0801
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-584-7240
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!