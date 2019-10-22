MAIDEN Willa Dean Lester Parzy, 83, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., at Drum Funeral Home in Conover. The family will receive friends from 6 to 6:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Parzy family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.