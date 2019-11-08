LENOIR John Parsons, 96, of Lenoir, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at Celia Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of John Parsons.