Parsons, Elsie

October 14, 1943 - May 27, 2020 Elsie Cress Parsons, 76, of Hickory passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate Elsie's life will be held Monday, June 1, at 11 a.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. bennettfuneralservice.com
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
3120 Falling Creek Rd
Hickory, NC 28601
3120 Falling Creek Rd
Hickory, NC 28601
