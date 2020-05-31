Parsons, Elsie

October 14, 1943 - May 27, 2020 Elsie Cress Parsons, 76, of Hickory passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate Elsie's life will be held Monday, June 1, at 11 a.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. bennettfuneralservice.com

Service information

Jun 1
Graveside Service
Monday, June 1, 2020
11:00AM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
3120 Falling Creek Rd
Hickory, NC 28601
