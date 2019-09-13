HICKORY Carolyn Rose Parqueth, 85, of Hickory, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hildebran United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service. The Parqueth family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.