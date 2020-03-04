December 11, 1944 - February 28, 2020 Dennis Franklin Parlier, 75, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Dennis was born Dec. 11, 1944, in Hickory to the late Paul and Mildred Hovis Parlier. In addition to his parents Dennis was preceded in death by his grandson, Paxton Parlier; and brother-in-law, Jerry Burleson. Dennis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Peggi Icard Parlier; and sons, Darrell Parlier and wife, Margie, of Bethlehem, Robert Parlier and wife, Tiffany, of Hickory. He was Gramps to grandsons, Grey, Bryson, Hunter Parlier; granddaughter-in-law, Brandi Parlier; and to his great-grands, Kaydence, Raegan, Trinity, Carter, Ella Grace and Layton. He is also survived by brother, Lewis Parlier and wife, Rachel, of Maiden; and sister, Debbie Burleson of Morganton. He retired after 37 years of service to Corning Cable System and became a woodworker, mentored by friend, Steve Carter. Dennis learned to carve crosses and began a Cross Ministry that has been ongoing for more than 17 years. He provided crosses numbering in the thousands to his pastor to give to his church family where there was a need and to many who admired the cross he always wore. Dennis was a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, singing in the choir for 44 years. He was a founding member of the Cantamos Choir and sang with the Voyagers Gospel Quartet. Dennis was proud to be a part of the Via de Cristo movement, serving many weekends sharing God's love. He also served as a Hospice volunteer, visiting patients, and singing at the 1lth hour. He enjoyed demonstrating his 1800s pedal scroll saw at Hart's Square, scout meetings, and at Hickory's Octoberfest. The visitation and service will be held Saturday, March 7, at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem. Receiving will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m., with the service following. If you ever received one of Dennis' crosses, the family asks that you wear it to the service, along with brightly colored attire. Memorials may be made to The Good Samaritan Food Pantry at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church, 9379 NC Hwy. 127, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
3:30PM
9379 Hwy. 127 N.
Hickory, NC 28601
2:00PM-3:30PM
9379 Hwy. 127 N.
Hickory, NC 28601
