William "Bill" Herbert Parks Jr. ELON William "Bill" Herbert Parks Jr. of Elon, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Twin Lakes Coble Creek Healthcare. Born in 1922, he was the son of W. Herbert Parks and Mae Griffin Parks in McCormick, S.C. A resident of Hickory for over 70 years, he was happily married for almost 63 years to his devoted wife, Kathleen Sigmon Parks, until her death in 2015. Mr. Parks is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Dottie and Derek Hinton of Elon, and Jane and Norman Wiginton of Winston-Salem; his granddaughters, Emily K. Hinton of Greensboro and Natalie H. Patten and her husband, Brian, of Cary; sisters-in-law, Merle, Sandra, and Jean Sigmon; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert G. Parks, and brothers-in-laws, Harold, Wilfred, Joe, Eddie, and Dean Sigmon. Mr. Parks was a 1943 graduate of Clemson University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation, having had ROTC training, he became a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. He was sent to Europe and saw duty in England, France, Germany, and Austria with Company A, 3186th Signal Service Battalion. He was sent to the Philippines after VE Day and was with the occupation troops in Japan, until his discharge in 1946. Beginning in 1948, Mr. Parks enjoyed a long career in the furniture industry, first at Southern Desk Company and later with Drexel Heritage Furnishings from where he retired in 1991. He was also very active in his church and community. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hickory for 72 years, and served in numerous leadership roles including the supervision of two major building projects. When he and Kathleen moved to Elon in 2008, they joined First Baptist Church of Burlington. Mr. Parks was also a member of the Hickory Kiwanis Club for 53 years, and worked on many service projects. He was a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity in Catawba County. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout and always credited the Boy Scout Organization for his early leadership training, which served him well during his lifetime. Mr. Parks was a member of the Greatest Generation. He placed value on service, honesty, duty, and courage. Mr. Parks was admired and respected by many for his wisdom and his compassion. He was a man of class, integrity, principle, faith, and devotion to his God and to his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Burlington, Thursday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. The family will receive in the church's Gathering Place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A graveside ceremony will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory, at 4 p.m. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff at Twin Lakes, especially those in the Lakewood Community, for their excellent care of Mr. Parks over the past two years. We are also indebted to the nursing staff of Home Care Providers for caring for both Mr. and Mrs. Parks over many years. We have been blessed by many caring and professional nurses, but a special thank you goes to Paulett who has faithfully and lovingly cared for our parents for the past 7 1/2 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to First Baptist Church, 400 S Broad St., Burlington, NC 27215; First Baptist Church, 339 Second Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; or to The Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
