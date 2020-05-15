Lawrence "Larry" Alton Parker, 80, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home following a battle with cancer. He was born in Georgia and raised in Florida. Larry lived in Hawaii until his retirement in 2007. After retiring to Hickory, Larry enjoyed gardening and served as a Master Gardener for the City of Hickory. He was an avid card player and nationally ranked cribbage player. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol; daughters, Karen and Dian, Eugene; and three grandchildren, Chris, Jett, and Leila. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring (Hospice) or your favorite charity. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
