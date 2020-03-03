June 6, 1940 - March 2, 2020 Faye Hollar Parker, 79, of Conover, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. A service to celebrate Faye's life will be held Wednesday, March 4, at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The Rev. Lance Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 4, from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel. Bennett Funeral Service www.bennettfuneralservice.com

