LINCOLNTON Olivia Leen Davis Painter, 86, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her residence. She is survived by her husband, William Elliott "Popeye" Painter; children, Dianne Finger (Hubby), Bill Painter (Mary), Libby Robinson (Randy), and Emily Rudolph (Rhett); 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, the Rev. Leon Davis and Polly Heafner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Davis and Elsie Brittain Davis; siblings, Clinton Davis, Dolly Caldwell, Eula Chapman, Johnny Davis, Clyde Davis, Earl Davis and Jessie Davis Junior. Olivia lived in Pumpkin Center. She was a loving wife, married to "Popeye" for 68 years. She worked hard in the textile industry to provide for her family. She was an avid gardener with a green thumb for growing vegetables and flowers. She was happiest with a dip of snuff in her mouth and a fishing pole in her hand. Her greatest joy was cooking for her family and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted Christian and a member of Westside Baptist Church in Maiden. Memorials can be made to Westside Baptist Church of Maiden; and Hospice & Palliative Care in Charlotte Region. The family will receive friends at Burke Mortuary in Maiden, Saturday (today, Dec. 14) from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Westside Baptist Church in Maiden, Sunday Dec. 15, at 2:30 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton. The Revs. Bud Painter and Dustin Rudolph will officiate. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Painter Family.