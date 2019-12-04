MAIDEN Brenda Kay Painter, 73, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Brenda was born Jan. 29, 1946, in Catawba County to the late Wade and Edna Laney Painter. She was a member of Centerview Baptist Church in Maiden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Harold Painter. She is survived by three sisters, Geneva Hovis of Charlotte, formerly of Maiden, Nancy Turner of Newton, Vera Mae Hovis of Cherryville; brother, Jerry Painter and wife, Pat, of Maiden; and a number of nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at Centerview Baptist Church in Maiden, with the Rev. Glenn Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Bx 1409, Lincolnton, NC 28092. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Painter family.