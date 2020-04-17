Dale Robert Paige went home to be with his Heavenly Father, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Dale was a former worker at Catawba County Schools Transportation Garage. He loved tractors and farming. He was loved by many and never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Paige; daughter, Brittany Paige; father, Roger Dale Paige, mother, Judy Hughes; sister, Lori Costner and husband, Billy; nephew, Billy Costner Jr.; niece, Stormy Costner; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private graveside service will be held for the family at White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
