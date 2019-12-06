HICKORY Mr. Bennie Richard Paige, 79, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Blueridge Healthcare System - Valdese. Bennie was born March 27, 1940, in Cleveland County to the late Cletus R. Paige and Minnie Burns Paige. He was a member at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Bennie enjoyed making molasses, gardening, and listening to Bluegrass music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Paige; brother, Larry Paige; aunt, Vergie Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Dan Propst and Howard McGinnis. He is survived by his wife, Mavin Carswell Paige; son, Jimmy R. Paige and wife, Kaela; daughter, Penny Lail and fiancé, Freddie Sigmon; grandchildren, Josh Lail and Whitney Bradshaw and husband, Cody; stepchildren, Kim Mikeal and husband, Tony, and Bill Carswell and wife, Jayne; sisters, Bonnie Propst and Linda McGinnis; sister-in-law, Shirley Paige; and a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Eric James officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 4805 Miller Bridge Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
