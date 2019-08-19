CONNELLY SPRINGS Ms. Harper Grace Page, 5, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Duke University Hospital due to pulmonary hypertension. Harper was born June 26, 2014, in Burke County. She loved life and was a ray of sunshine to all those she knew. Harper enjoyed dancing. She took classes at the Debbie Huffman Dance Academy. She was her Mom's whole world and fought so hard to live. She was a "PHighter" and loved God. Preceding her in death are her grandmother, Sue Ann Cook and great-grandmother, Sallie Lail Cook. Survivors include her mother, Kim Page of Connelly Springs; uncles, Tim Page and wife, Taylor, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Bruce Noblitt and wife, Nancy, of Connelly Springs; aunts, Kristy Ferguson and husband, Daniel, of Jacksonville, N.C., Abigail Page and fiancé, Brandon Clark, of Valdese; cousin, Aviana Page; and grandmother, April Thomas and husband, Bobby, of Connelly Springs. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, with the Revs. Curtis Carroll and Eric James officiating. Interment in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery will follow the service. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Page family.

