Wayne Pack, Sr. CLAREMONT Wayne Otis Pack Sr., 61, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. A service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m., at Wayside Baptist Church in Taylorsville. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 4:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Pack family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.

