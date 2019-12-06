NEWTON Judy Elaine Roberts Owensby, 70, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory. Born May 8, 1949, in Cornelia, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Blain Roberts and Catherine Robinson Roberts. Judy was a longtime resident at Trinity Ridge, formerly known as Lutheran Nursing Home West and Pell Care Nursing Home. The family would like to express their utmost gratitude for the care and love given to her for almost 20 years by the staff at the home. At the early age of 42, Judy had a debilitating brain aneurysm. Prior to her illness, she was an avid racing fan and an excellent seamstress. She loved to read, collect poetry and listen to country music. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Kenneth Blain Roberts; brother, Guy Olin Roberts; and sister, Geraldine Roberts Henslee. Survivors include her devoted and loving husband of 54 years, Frank Owensby, who was by her side taking care of her for over 28 years; her daughter, Marlene Owensby of Morganton; very special nephews and nieces and great-nephews and a great-niece, some of which called her "Mamaw". The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Conover with the Rev. Ronald Owensby Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. Memorials may be made to Trinity Ridge, 2140 Medical Park Drive, Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be sent to the Owensby family at www.drumfh-conover.com. The Owensby family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
