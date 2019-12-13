VALDESE William David Owens III, 63, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Waldensian Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends in the church narthex immediately following the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Owens family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 25 Years Experience
*SNOW REMOVAL for Parking Lots and Driveways *Home repairs*custom homes, sheds *remodeling *roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com