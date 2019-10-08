CONOVER James Albert Owenby, 67, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. A memorial service to will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m., at New Testament Church, 105 Cape Hickory Rd. in Hildebran. The Owenby family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.