May 3, 1932 - April 26, 2020 Anice Jeanette Collins Overton, 87, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home. Born May 3, 1932, in Warren County, she was the daughter of the late James Bernard Collins and Effie Dew Conner Collins. Some of her passions were flower arranging, bird watching, and her cats. She also loved to ride motorcycles. In addition to her parents, Anice was preceded in death by her late husband, James Christopher Overton Sr. Survivors include, two sons, James Christopher Overton Jr. and wife, Scottie, John "Tommy" Overton and wife, Robyn; three granddaughters, Shonta Marie, Ashley Overton and Laire Overton; and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cat's Cradle of NC, based in Morganton, P.O. Box 1915, Morganton, NC 28680. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com

