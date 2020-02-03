January 15, 1950 - January 26, 2020 Ginger Lynn Parks Osborne, 70, of Harlan, Ky., formerly of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, Ky. She was born Jan., 15, 1950, in Harlan County, Ky., to the late Gray and Elease Wilburn Parks. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jean Dickinson, Una Rhea, Norma Bryant, Kay Parks, and Charles Parks. Ginger worked in medical billing for many years. Later she was a homemaker and an important part of her grandchildren's lives as they grew toward adulthood. In those years, Ginger could be found many nights at the St. Stephens Optimist or Hickory Rec baseball fields watching her grandsons play baseball. She enjoyed having her grandchildren over for sleepovers for a night or a weekend. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kimberly Osborne Burns and husband, Jimmy Burns, of Hickory, Christina Osborne Kenter and husband, Rick Kenter, of Rutherfordton; son, Joseph Osborne of Raleigh; grandchildren, Kristopher Roark of Norristown, Pa., Kyle Roark and wife, Courtney, of Lexington, S.C., Jamie Burns of Hickory, Jacob Burns of Hinesville, Ga., Josh Burns of Hickory, Savanna Osborne of Columbia, S.C.; great-grandson, Jace Roark; sisters, Sharon Doepel, Donna Railey, Jan Potter, Eva Hurt; and many nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CVCC Foundation in Hickory, www.cvcc.edu/Apps/Foundation-Donation.cfm.
