July 12, 1935 - May 1, 2020 Harold Avery Orders, 84, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory. He was born July 12, 1935, in Burke County, to the late Avery Orders and Minnie Ruth Baker Orders. Harold was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod. He was a retired United States Navy veteran. Harold also retired from Gaines Motor Lines. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Chapman Orders; Survivors include his son, Harold Ray Orders and wife, Malena, of Hildebran; daughter, Sandra Orders Christenbury and husband, Billy, of Hickory; grandson, Shane Orders and wife, Dorinda; granddaughters, Miranda Christenbury, Kayden Oxentine, and Jessica Haney; great-granddaughter, Kaileigh Orders Brewer; great-grandson, Gabriel Christenbury; and sister, Emogene Hendrix. Harold will lie in state, Monday, May 4, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A service will be held privately with the family, with Pastor Ziehr officiating. Burial will take place at Drexel Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
