Mr. George Edward "Pete" Oglesby, 81, of Hickory, passed Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Walter/Gladys Chapel at Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. Family will receive friends at the chapel from 12 to 1 p.m. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Oglesby family, 828-323-1980.

