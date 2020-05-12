Joyce Henderson Odell, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a courageous battle with heart disease and diabetics. A daughter of the late Charles Clifford Henderson and Pauline Henderson Cook, Joyce was born in High Point, and grew up in Norfolk, Va. She lived most of her life in Hickory. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Sue Henderson Boles of Thomasville. Joyce received a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree from Appalachian State University and an Associate degree from Catawba Valley Community College. Most of her working years were spent in education, first at Appalachian State University and then at Catawba Valley Community College. She held leadership positions in several state and national professional organizations and served as a reader and evaluator of educational grants for the US Department of Education. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, George William "Pete" Odell III; sister, Judith Stone of Chesapeake, Va.; and brother-in-law, Jerry Odell of High Point. She was a beloved aunt to Charles Philip Boles, Joyce Ann Barger, Sue Jarvis and Lennie Russell. She is survived by an extended family. She adored her family and friends and was devoted to each one. Mrs. Odell was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA. Her cremains will be entombed in a columbarium at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Memorial Gardens. Due to the virus pandemic a celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a later date. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
