February 4, 2020 Rebecca Allison Oates, 78, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., at St. Paul AME Zion Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home of Hickory
