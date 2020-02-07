February 4, 2020 Rebecca Allison Oates, 78, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., at St. Paul AME Zion Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home of Hickory

To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Oates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.