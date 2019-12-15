CLAREMONT Versal "Sonny" Howard Oakley Jr., 90, of Claremont, formerly of Davidson, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A service to celebrate Sonny's life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m., at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church Chapel in Mooresville. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church Chapel. The Oakley family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.