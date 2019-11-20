MORGANTON Mr. Billie Solomon Norville, 81, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. A funeral service will be held today (Wednesday, Nov. 20), at 2 p.m., at Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Fire Wood for Sale Seasoned Oak, 1 half cord $125. other mixed fire wood options available McDowell Co. area Call 828-659-4022
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
Absolute Leaf Removal *Gutter cleaning *Lawn and Plant Beds As low as $25 HELPING HANDS Lawn Care & Landscape Service 704-500-4750
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!