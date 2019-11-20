MORGANTON Mr. Billie Solomon Norville, 81, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. A funeral service will be held today (Wednesday, Nov. 20), at 2 p.m., at Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.