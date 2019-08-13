HICKORY Judy Norris passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Carolina Care in Newton. Born July 1, 1943, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Daisy Wilson of Hickory. Judy was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Wilson Long; and brothers, Bobby and Tommy Wilson. Judy is survived by sisters, Weeda Boyer of Maryland, Frances Travers of Hickory; brothers, Dan Wilson and Johnny (Susie) Wilson of Hickory; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was a waitress at many area restaurants, including Granny's Country Kitchen, where she portrayed "Granny" in numerous Christmas parades. She enjoyed spending her time with her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Judy loved to play bingo and cheer on "her" Atlanta Braves. Growing tomatoes and listening to original country music were also activities she enjoyed. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Carolina Care, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Penelope Baptist Church, 3310 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com

