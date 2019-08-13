HICKORY Judy Norris passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Carolina Care in Newton. Born July 1, 1943, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Daisy Wilson of Hickory. Judy was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Wilson Long; and brothers, Bobby and Tommy Wilson. Judy is survived by sisters, Weeda Boyer of Maryland, Frances Travers of Hickory; brothers, Dan Wilson and Johnny (Susie) Wilson of Hickory; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was a waitress at many area restaurants, including Granny's Country Kitchen, where she portrayed "Granny" in numerous Christmas parades. She enjoyed spending her time with her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Judy loved to play bingo and cheer on "her" Atlanta Braves. Growing tomatoes and listening to original country music were also activities she enjoyed. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Carolina Care, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Penelope Baptist Church, 3310 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
MASTER PAINTING Interior, Exterior Residential, Commercial Industrial Sheet rock, wood replacement Power Washing, Decks, Sr Discount Over 30 yrs exp. Schedule FREE estimate Call 631-767-8514
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.